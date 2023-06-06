Sushmita Sen celebrates as she wraps Aarya 3

ANI

Sushmita Sen, who was busy shooting for her action thriller web series Aarya 3, has finally completed it.

On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram and dropped a video from the sets. Sharing the video, she wrote, “And it’s a wrap! #Aarya3...the Most amazing cast & crew ever! Thank you #aaryafamily. Warmest hug ever Daulat @sikandarkher. I love you guys!”

In the video, she can be seen doing a dance with director Ram Madhvani and also giving a warm hug to her co-star Sikandar Kher.

Aarya marked Sushmita Sen’s comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with Aarya in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The first season was even nominated for the ‘Best Drama’ series at the International Emmy Awards.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in web series Taali.