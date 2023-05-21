Sushmita Sen celebrates 'this day with great pride' as 29 years ago she was crowned Miss Universe

ANI

Mumbai, May 21

May 21 holds a special place in actor Sushmita Sen's life as she was crowned Miss Universe 29 years ago on the same date.

On Sunday early morning, the actor took to her Instagram account and penned down a heartfelt note on the special occasion.

Sushmita shared a throwback picture and captioned it, "This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta. In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18 year old me...with a smile he said, you realise you're the first Miss Universe I've ever shot...I proudly added, it's actually INDIA's first ever Miss Universe."

The beauty-queen-turned-actor competed against contestants from 77 countries around the world and became the first Indian woman to clinch the Miss Universe title in 1994. That same year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World.

"The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today...29 years later!!! I celebrate & remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila #philippines," the caption further reads.

Soon after she dropped the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped congratulatory messages for the actor.

"You are one powerhouse...," a user commented.

Another fan wrote, "You will always the BEST MISS UNIVERSE." "Happy 29th anniversary of becoming miss universe. May you always be happy," a user wrote.

Several fans dropped multiple red heart emoticons in the comment section.

"Thank you all for the love, goodness, & the most beautiful messages...forever cherished!!!I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga," the caption concluded.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sushmita will be next seen in 'Aarya' season 3 which will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from that, she also has 'Taali' in her kitty which is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender.

