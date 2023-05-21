 Sushmita Sen celebrates 'this day with great pride' as 29 years ago she was crowned Miss Universe : The Tribune India

Sushmita Sen celebrates 'this day with great pride' as 29 years ago she was crowned Miss Universe

Sushmita Sen pens a heartfelt note to express her joy on the special occasion

Sushmita Sen celebrates 'this day with great pride' as 29 years ago she was crowned Miss Universe

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, May 21

May 21 holds a special place in actor Sushmita Sen's life as she was crowned Miss Universe 29 years ago on the same date.

On Sunday early morning, the actor took to her Instagram account and penned down a heartfelt note on the special occasion.

Sushmita shared a throwback picture and captioned it, "This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta. In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18 year old me...with a smile he said, you realise you're the first Miss Universe I've ever shot...I proudly added, it's actually INDIA's first ever Miss Universe."

The beauty-queen-turned-actor competed against contestants from 77 countries around the world and became the first Indian woman to clinch the Miss Universe title in 1994. That same year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World.

"The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today...29 years later!!! I celebrate & remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila #philippines," the caption further reads.

Here's the post:

Soon after she dropped the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped congratulatory messages for the actor.

"You are one powerhouse...," a user commented.

Another fan wrote, "You will always the BEST MISS UNIVERSE." "Happy 29th anniversary of becoming miss universe. May you always be happy," a user wrote.

Several fans dropped multiple red heart emoticons in the comment section.

"Thank you all for the love, goodness, & the most beautiful messages...forever cherished!!!I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga," the caption concluded.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sushmita will be next seen in 'Aarya' season 3 which will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from that, she also has 'Taali' in her kitty which is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender.

#Miss Universe #sushmita sen

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

2
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

3
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays salary of Additional Chief Secretary, IAS officers posted in Health Department

4
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

5
Punjab

Luxury resort Sukhvilas not new to controversy

6
Diaspora

Punjabi man arrested for stabbing woman to death in Canada’s Brampton

7
Comment

Punjabi commentary takes IPL by storm

8
Punjab

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Akali leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

9
Nation

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

10
Trending

Mumbai cops disguise as ‘Baaratis’ to nab miscreant accused of committing Rs 50 lakh robbery

Don't Miss

View All
Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Police dog beats cancer, back on duty
Punjab

Faridkot police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Top News

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal in Delhi, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

Kejriwal said if Opposition parties reject the ordinance in ...

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

The current situation in Ukraine is an issue of humanity and...

‘I should take your autograph...’ US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

Said he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests ...

J-K terror conspiracy case: NIA arrests Jaish operative for ‘passing’ info about movement of security forces to Pak-based commander

J-K terror conspiracy case: NIA arrests Jaish operative for ‘passing’ info about movement of security forces to Pak-based commander

Arrest of Mohd Ubaid Malik of north Kashmir’s Kupwara comes ...

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

Modi’s visit to PNG on the second leg of his three-nation to...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

Punjab Govt taking sacrilege cases, law and order casually, says SGPC

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

City resident falls prey to sextortion racket, loses Rs 3.85L

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Dhanas mishap: Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal in Delhi, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

Delhi govt says harassment complaints by officers ‘absolutely fake’, LG indulging in ‘dirty politics’

Wrestlers’ protest: Sarv Khap panchayat to hold women panchayat at new Parliament building on May 28

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Areas near Kala Sanghian drain high on chromium

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

Exponents hail inclusion of Sikh martial art gatka in National Games

Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala: 67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22