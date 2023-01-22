Sushmita Sen gets herself car a worth Rs 1.92 crore

Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has gifted herself a luxury car worth a whopping Rs 1.92 crore. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sushmita shared a glimpse of her car.

In the clip shared on the photo-sharing website, Sushmita unveiled the vehicle. She captioned the clip: “And the woman who loves to drive...Gifts herself this powerful beauty. Thank you @pardesiinderjit@mercedesbenzind @autohangar@theretreatmumbai for making this such a memorable moment! I love you guys! #duggadugga.” — IANS