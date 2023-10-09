 Sushmita Sen in ‘Aarya' 3 emerges as the ultimate don : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Sushmita Sen in ‘Aarya' 3 emerges as the ultimate don

Sushmita Sen in ‘Aarya' 3 emerges as the ultimate don

Sushmita Sen says 'Aarya' is an emotional journey that fills her with love and pride

Sushmita Sen in ‘Aarya' 3 emerges as the ultimate don

Sushmita Sen shares the teaser of 'Aarya' 3. Instagram/sushmitasen47



IANS

Mumbai, October 9

The hit streaming show ‘Aarya', which stars actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen in the titular role of Aarya Sareen, is set to return with its third season on November 3.

The International Emmy nominated show will explore the profound power of the titular character as shared by Sushmita.

The story of the show revolves around Aarya Sareen, a caring mother and a loving wife, who is unaware of the illegal business her husband is a part of. Things go bad for their family after Aarya's husband Tej Sareen, a pharma baron, is mysteriously killed.

Watch the trailer of Season 3 of 'Aarya':

The drug mafia and illegal syndicates seek the death of his entire family. In response Aarya joins the gangs.

The show traces her journey in becoming the mafia queen who seeks revenge against those who killed her husband.

Talking about the show, Sushmita said: “Aarya Sareen has now become a very integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It's an honour to step back into her shoes for 'Aarya' Season 3. This season explores the profound power of Aarya, as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own, while grappling the threats to her loved ones. Aarya's story is a testament to a woman who defies life's constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her. ‘Aarya' season 3 isn't just a show, it's an emotional journey that fills me with love and pride.”

Creator, Co-producer and Co-Director of ‘Aarya', Ram Madhvani added: “After the immense love that we have received from audiences over the last two seasons, we present to you a new era of Aarya where she leaves no stone turned. Season 3 will keep audiences on their toes with the exciting journey of Aarya to emerge as the ultimate don. Aarya will shock you. The emotional graph of her journey is exhilarating. She will own her power. Is this her final chance? You will soon find out.”

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya' season 3 will bow on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

2
Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

3
World

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

4
Diaspora

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada

5
World

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

6
India

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

7
World

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

8
World

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

9
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

10
Himachal

IOC-truck union standoff sparks LPG crisis in Kangra

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Israel’s Defence Minister orders ‘complete siege’ of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

Israel and Egypt have imposed various levels of blockade on ...

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Negotiations on to ensure freedom of Israeli women and child...

Indian national injured in rocket attack in Israel, condition stable

Indian national injured in Hamas attack on Israel

The Indian mission reached out to her for support and has be...

Elections dates to 5 states to be announced shortly

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

Rajasthan to vote on Nov 23; Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on N...

Farewell of BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for five state

Farewell to BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for 5 states


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should Chandigarh Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

AAP to contest polls with full strength in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; candidates to be announced soon: Kejriwal

Man held at Delhi airport for misbehaving with passengers, damaging Cairo flight seats

Plumber dies after getting stuck in lift in Delhi

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated