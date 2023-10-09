Sushmita Sen in ‘Aarya' 3 emerges as the ultimate don

IANS

Mumbai, October 9

The hit streaming show ‘Aarya', which stars actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen in the titular role of Aarya Sareen, is set to return with its third season on November 3.

The International Emmy nominated show will explore the profound power of the titular character as shared by Sushmita.

The story of the show revolves around Aarya Sareen, a caring mother and a loving wife, who is unaware of the illegal business her husband is a part of. Things go bad for their family after Aarya's husband Tej Sareen, a pharma baron, is mysteriously killed.

Watch the trailer of Season 3 of 'Aarya':

The drug mafia and illegal syndicates seek the death of his entire family. In response Aarya joins the gangs.

The show traces her journey in becoming the mafia queen who seeks revenge against those who killed her husband.

Talking about the show, Sushmita said: “Aarya Sareen has now become a very integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It's an honour to step back into her shoes for 'Aarya' Season 3. This season explores the profound power of Aarya, as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own, while grappling the threats to her loved ones. Aarya's story is a testament to a woman who defies life's constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her. ‘Aarya' season 3 isn't just a show, it's an emotional journey that fills me with love and pride.”

Creator, Co-producer and Co-Director of ‘Aarya', Ram Madhvani added: “After the immense love that we have received from audiences over the last two seasons, we present to you a new era of Aarya where she leaves no stone turned. Season 3 will keep audiences on their toes with the exciting journey of Aarya to emerge as the ultimate don. Aarya will shock you. The emotional graph of her journey is exhilarating. She will own her power. Is this her final chance? You will soon find out.”

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya' season 3 will bow on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.

