Sushmita Sen is sight to behold as she performs Dhunuchi dance during Durga puja celebration

ANI

Mumbai, October 22

Sushmita Sen and her daughters attended the Durga Puja celebrations on Saturday, October 21. In the pictures and videos going viral on social media, the actress can be seen performing the traditional Dhunuchi dance.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sushmita looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a pink saree and tied her hair into a ponytail. She was accompanied by her parents and daugthers to the location.

Here's a video of them at the Durga Puja:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Dhunachi is a Bengali incense burner. It is done to honour Goddess Durga. Men and women dressed in traditional kurtas and saris take up an earthen pot while holding flaming coconut scrapes in their palms or even in their mouths as they dance away with the sound of dhaak(instrument).

Several pictures and videos of the actor from the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media.

Here's another video of Sushmita posing with kids at the Durga Puja:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Sushmita will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller series 'Aarya Season 3' which is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of 'Aarya 3' which received massive responses from the fans.

The trailer depicted Aarya as more powerful and furious than ever before. She is now doing everything she used to despise and is in charge of her father's opium empire. From doing business with the Russians who once wanted her dead. She's making new enemies and new allies because this Sherni is now the new Don in town.Created and Co-Directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani.

'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

#Mumbai #Social Media