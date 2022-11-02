Sushmita Sen pens emotional note for ‘Bua ki jaan’ amid Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa’s divorce

ANI
Mumbai, November 2
Actor Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and sister-in-law Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana turned a year older recently.
Marking her niece's first birthday, Sushmita took to Instagram and penned an emotional note.
"Look at that strong and mysterious Phoenix!!! Born a Scorpio for a reason!!!May you always Rise and Rule!! Happpyyyyy 1st Birthday Ziana!!!May God bless you with his best always!!! Thank you for gracing our lives!!! #BuaKiJaan," she wrote.
In the birthday message, Sushmita tagged the birthday girl's parents.
Reacting to the post, Charu dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.
After seeing Sushmita's heartfelt post for her niece, many fans lauded the Miss Universe for showering the little one with love and staying away from commenting on the troubled marriage of Ziana's parents Rajeev and Charu.
After giving their marriage a second chance, the duo has once again decided to part ways reportedly. Rajeev reportedly blocked Charu on Instagram while she deleted all his pictures from her social media.
In one of the recent interviews, Charu said that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy.
