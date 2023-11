Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl arrive together at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash, fans ask if they are back together

IANS

Mumbai, November 13

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra hosted a Diwali party for the industry, and saw the presence of Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Vidya Balan, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, among many others.

When Vidya Balan arrived with her husband:

Shilpa exuded royal vibes in a maroon halter neck blouse, and a matching lehenga. She completed the look with a dupatta, her hair open, and accessoried the look with earrings. Raj wore a golden kurta pyjama, and a maroon dupatta.

Here's the couple posing for the camera:

Suniel Shetty was accompanied by his wife Mana Shetty. Shilpa's mother and sister Shamita were also present at the party.

Sushmita looked radiant in a golden saree, and completed the look with a diamond necklace. She was accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Check out the video:

When Sushmita Sen shared pictures with Rohman Shawl, fans got curious if they are back together. Here are the photos:

A user wrote, "Sush and rohman are back together as couple again from being friends?? Their fans Please update." Another one commented, "ogetherness always ensures happiness."

A third one said, "Are you guys back together again? So happy for you."

Coming back to Shilpa Shetty's party, here's Shraddha Kapoor's making a stunner entry for the Diwali bash:

The party also saw the presence of Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol. The ‘Dream Girl' of Bollywood wore amagenta saree with a golden border, while Esha wore a brown floral gown.

Here's Hema Malini with her daugther:

Raveena wore a pastel yellow sharara set, while Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a blue lehenga.

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a purple lehenga, while her boyfriend, actor Vijay Varma, was seen in a black outfit.

Anupam Kher donned a white ethnic kurta and pajama.

National Award Winner Kriti Sanon graced the party in a golden outfit and paired it with a multi-coloured jacket. She was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon. The two gave sibling goals as they posed for the lenses.

Bhumi oozed hotness in a green saree, sleeveless blouse, and a matching clutch. She completed the look with a choker necklace, and tied her hair in a bun.

The ‘Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor wore a Barbie pink coloured saree to the party.

The others who attended the party were Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan and her spouse Siddharth Roy Kapur, Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

