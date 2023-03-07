Sushmita Sen says stretching begins after cardiologist's go ahead, 'this is my happy Holi'

PTI

Mumbai, March 7

A week after she suffered a heart attack, Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Tuesday said she has resumed working out on her cardiologist's advice.

On March 2, Sen said she recently suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty at a hospital here.

The 47-year-old actor, who is recovering at home, also conducted a live session on Instagram on March 4 where she said she survived a "very big heart attack" courtesy an active lifestyle.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Sen wished her fans and followers a Happy Holi as she gave them a health update.

"#wheeloflife cleared by my cardiologist! stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! #oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe This is my "Happy Holi"! how was yours? I love you guys," the former Miss Universe captioned a picture of hers which showed her stretching.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

The "Aarya" star, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014, had previously urged people in their 20s and women to monitor their heart health.

#sushmita sen