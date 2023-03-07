Sushmita Sen says stretching begins after cardiologist's go ahead, 'this is my happy Holi'

Mumbai, March 7
A week after she suffered a heart attack, Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Tuesday said she has resumed working out on her cardiologist's advice.
On March 2, Sen said she recently suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty at a hospital here.
The 47-year-old actor, who is recovering at home, also conducted a live session on Instagram on March 4 where she said she survived a "very big heart attack" courtesy an active lifestyle.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Sen wished her fans and followers a Happy Holi as she gave them a health update.
"#wheeloflife cleared by my cardiologist! stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! #oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe This is my "Happy Holi"! how was yours? I love you guys," the former Miss Universe captioned a picture of hers which showed her stretching.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
The "Aarya" star, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014, had previously urged people in their 20s and women to monitor their heart health.
