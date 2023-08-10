Sushmita Sen-starrer Taali set to premiere on August 15 on JioCinema

Sushmita Sen-starrer Taali, based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, is set to premiere on August 15 on JioCinema.
Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar and directed by Ravi Jadhav, the series will showcase the story of Shreegauri Sawant and her fight for the recognition of the third gender in India.
Sushmita says, “When I was first approached for Taali, it was an instant yes. I knew I wanted to be prepared, well-read, and researched to take on this significant responsibility. Shreegauri Sawant is an admirable human being. I connect with her in so many aspects, and I’m fortunate to have had the opportunity to live through her life with this series.” Shreegauri says, “I am grateful to the entire team at Taali for treating my story with sensitivity.”
