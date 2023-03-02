Sushmita Sen shocks fans with health update; says she recently suffered heart attack, underwent angioplasty

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 2

Sushmita Sen shocked her fans on Thursday with her health update. The Bollywood star says she suffered a heart attack a couple of days back and underwent angioplasty.

Taking to Instagram, the Aarya actress confirmed that her cardiologist inserted a stent in her heart during the surgery. She wrote, "'Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most' (Wise words by my father @sensubir)."

"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back... Angioplasty done... Stent in place... and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'," Sushmita continued.

In her post, the former Miss Universe expressed her gratitude for many people who provied her 'timely aid and constructive action. She says there will be another post to thank all of them."Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post!," she wrote.

"This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news... that all is well & I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond! #godisgreat," she concluded.

In her previous post, which she shared five days back, Sushmita Sen mentioned that she is under the weather and wants lots of healing energy from her fans and Instafam. Her post reads, "#lookforward #stepforward #moveforward & just like that, everything is behind you!!!! Aah! The simplicity of life!!! I love you guys!!!! Slightly under the weather…want lots of healing energy…you send , I receive!!!! Have a beautiful day!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."

Sushmita recently began shooting for the third installment of her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series 'Aarya'. Back in 2014, Sushmita had shared that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison's disease.

