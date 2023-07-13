Suvinder Vicky plays a cop in Netflix's upcoming show, Kohrra

Netflix’s upcoming series Kohrra is set to portray a world where emotions run deep, secrets unravel, and dysfunctional families and love are put to the test. It is set against the backdrop of Punjab, where an NRI is murdered just before his wedding. Among the cast, Suvinder Vicky takes on the role of Balbir, a cop-character, who is set out to solve a murder mystery while dealing with his complicated personal life.

Talking about the difficulties he faced while portraying Balbir, Suvinder says, “The first one was when I had to raise my hand at Harleen. Before shooting this scene, I apologised to her in case I hurt her in the process.”

He adds, “The second was my wife’s flashback scene. We had to be in the moment, a bit unstable, and truly immersed in our characters. To make it appear natural, we even grew our nails to depict our state of mind, and we agreed in advance that if there were any unintended injuries, we would apologise to each other. The intensity demanded by the scene pushed us completely into the moment.”