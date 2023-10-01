 Suzanne Bernert coping with husband Akhil Mishra's death; finds support in Ila Arun, Nandita Puri : The Tribune India

Suzanne Bernert says '"I'm in this weird in-between place, balancing the personal loss and trying to get back to work'

Akhil Mishra passed away on September 21. Instagram/suzannebernert



IANS

Mumbai, October 1

Actress Suzanne Bernert, who recently lost her husband Akhil Mishra following an accident in the kitchen, found support in Ila Arun and Nandita Puri as they met over coffee.

The German actress based in India finds support from industry friends.

She recently shared this picture with Akhil Mishra:

Suzanne, well known for playing Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in films and television series like as 'The Accidental Prime Minister,' 'Pradhanmantri,' and '7 RCR,' and has worked in shows like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' among others.

The actress said: "I'm in this weird in-between place, balancing the personal loss and trying to get back to work. My mother is not here in the country and she couldn't travel because of her poor health. And Akhil's family is engaged in rituals as we will be performing his Triyodashi tomorrow."

"Meanwhile I'm thankful to have few friends from industry lending me support and love. Many friends took out time to share their condolences on social media. And few are coming to see me.”

“I'm grateful to Ila Arun and Nandita Puri who took out their precious time to celebrate International Coffee Day with me. And make me smile after a long time. We all remember our old times over coffee. Me and Akhil always enjoyed talking about our whereabouts while sipping coffee. I can remember all those precious times," she added.

Akhil Mishra passed away on September 21.

The actor played the role of a librarian, Dubey, in '3 Idiots'. He was in the limelight in the first half of the film, including the famous hilarious speech delivered in the movie Omi Vaidya's 'Silencer'. Besides '3 Idiots', Akhil was also seen in movies like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Don', 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', 'Gandhi My Father', 'Well Done Abba', and 'Calcutta Mail'.

#Mumbai

