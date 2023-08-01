 Suzzane Somers reveals her breast cancer has returned : The Tribune India

Suzzane Somers reveals her breast cancer has returned

She says her husband Alan Hamel has been her side every step of the way

Suzzane Somers reveals her breast cancer has returned

Suzzane Somers. ANI



ANI

Washington DC, August 1

Hollywood actor Suzzane Somers, on Tuesday (local time) revealed being diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.

Taking to Instagram, Somers shared a post in which she could be seen along with her husband Alan Hamel by her side.

She wrote in the caption, "Since I have been taking time off from work, many of you have asked for more details about my health. As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it."

Here's the post:

According to People, a US-based media outlet, Somers has been vocal about her health journey over the years. In addition to her 2000 breast cancer diagnosis, the 'Step by Step' actress also battled skin cancer. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I'm a fighter. Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can't even explain how much he has done for me. If it's even possible, we are even closer than ever," Somers said.

She concluded, "My incredible family has been so supportive, and have helped so much by keeping the business running so you can still have access to all the wonderful products. Thank you for the continued love and support. It's only about who you love and who loves you - and I love you!"

Hamel, recently gave an update on Somers' latest cancer fight, opening up to PageSix about the ups and downs of his wife's health, as per People.

"Suzanne has lived with cancer all her life. In her 20s, she'd also dealt with two hyperplasia, which is the waiting room for cancer," he told the outlet. "She has now dealt with her cancer once again. On June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward," reported People.

#Cancer #Instagram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

2
Haryana

Delhi-Gurugram eway blocked, residents oppose VVIP protocol

3
Haryana

Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh, minister says violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

5
Haryana

Fresh violence in Gurugram, meat shops attacked in Badhshahpur

6
Amritsar

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

7
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 2 women caught on camera selling drugs, video goes viral

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

9
Musings

The village with the ‘pool’

10
Punjab

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

Don't Miss

View All
200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

Top News

Manipur video: Supreme Court asks CBI not to proceed with recording statements of women

It appears there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, says Supreme Court; summons state DGP

Tells him to personally appear before it on Monday at 2pm to...

Mallikarjun Kharge seeks time from President Murmu on behalf of opposition to discuss Manipur issue

Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion on August 8; Kharge seeks appointment with President to raise Manipur issue

Congress boycotts Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok...

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh, minister says violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace

Four people killed and several others injured in Nuh

Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead

Fresh violence in Gurugram, meat shops attacked in Badhshahpur

Earlier a mob attacked a religious place and killed a person

Govt tables National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

Government tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition ‘politically motivated’

The proposed legislation received the nod of the Union Cabin...


Cities

View All

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

SGPC-union stalemate continues

Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Batala minor student raped by staff member

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

NIA raids house of KTF operative Paramjit Pamma in Mohali

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

July rain breaches 22-year record in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Govt tables National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha

Government tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition ‘politically motivated’

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance most undemocratic paper ever tabled in Parliament: AAP

NCB busts ‘biggest’ darknet LSD cartel operating in India, arrests 3

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar district admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

2 Nakodar village women caught selling drugs on camera

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

Flood destruction: BKU to protest against Punjab govt, hold rally in Chandigarh on Aug 5

Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

ED conducts raids against Hero Motocorp executive chairperson Pawan Munjal

ED probes money laundering case against Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal; raids his premises

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Patiala shopkeeper consumes poisonous substance in MC office after accusing officials of harassment

Patiala shopkeeper consumes poisonous substance in MC office after accusing officials of harassment

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note