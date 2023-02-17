Swara Bhasker announces wedding with Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker gave her fans a pleasant surprise on Thursday afternoon (February 16) as she announced her marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad. The actress shared an emotional video on Instagram in which the couple is seen submitting marriage papers in court on January 6 this year.
Along with the video, Swara wrote, “Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours.” Replying to her post, Fahad Ahmad wrote, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chetan Sharma resigns from selection committee chairman’s post following sting operation row
His resignation has been accepted
BJP lashes out at billionaire investor George Soros, says he is ‘targeting’ Indian democratic system
Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine ...
Adani issue: Supreme Court to hear PILs today, mull over setting up experts' panel to strengthen regulatory mechanisms
The crucial hearing on the PILs by a bench headed by Chief J...
2 men found charred in Bhiwani: Rajasthan Police detain 6 people for interrogation
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said ...
Left out of husband's will, 83-year-old Sikh widow in UK wins court battle; to get property worth Rs 9.8 crore
Karnail Singh, who died in 2021, left nothing for wife Harba...