Swara Bhasker announces wedding with Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker gave her fans a pleasant surprise on Thursday afternoon (February 16) as she announced her marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad. The actress shared an emotional video on Instagram in which the couple is seen submitting marriage papers in court on January 6 this year.

Along with the video, Swara wrote, “Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours.” Replying to her post, Fahad Ahmad wrote, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara.” — TMS