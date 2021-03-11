Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta, Pooja Bhatt and others join Pride Month celebrations

The 13th Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival was full of glitz and glamour on Saturday with the presence of renowned Bollywood celebrities. Actors like Swara Bhaskar, Divya Dutta, Pooja Bhat, Anita Shroff Adajania, filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, Anup Soni, along with Sheer Qorma director Faraz Ansari and festival director Sridhar Rangayan graced the evening. The evening saw premiere of the movie Sheer Qorma.

At the event, Divya Dutta said, “I am delighted to be a part of a remarkable film that holds such significance.” Swara Bhasker added, “It is a film close to my heart, since I learnt a lot by working in the film, not only about LGBTQ identities, but also about giving and accepting love.” — TMS