Swara Bhasker, husband Fahad Ahmad feel 'blessed and clueless' as they announce pregnancy

Chandigarh, June 6
Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker and her politician husband Fahad Ahmad are ready to embark on a new journey as they announce the they are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy in October. The actor shares a string of pictures with Fahad where the two lovingly cradle the blooming baby bump with an open sky in the background.
In the caption, Swara writes, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new [email protected] #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby."
It was in February that Swara and Fahad got married in court under the Special Marriage Act. The actor shared videos and pictures from the various ceremonies and wedding day on her social media.
In March, they had a series of celebrations with ceremonies, such as mehendi, sangeet and qawwali night events.
