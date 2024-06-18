Swara Bhasker slams food blogger's 'proud to be vegetarian' social media post

IANS

Actress Swara Bhasker, who is known for her roles in Nil Battey Sannata, the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Veere Di Wedding, and others, has criticised a food blogger for expressing pride in being a vegetarian.

Recently, the food blogger took to X and shared a picture of vegetable fried rice with a paneer dish, captioning it, “I’m proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty, and guilt.”

Swara responded by quote-tweeting the blogger, expressing her opinion, and stating that she doesn’t understand the “smug self-righteousness of vegetarians.”

The actress pointed out that no food is entirely cruelty-free, including dairy products.

Swara wrote: “Honestly... I don’t understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk... forcibly impregnating cows, then separating them from their babies and stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid.”

Swara often finds herself embroiled in controversies due to her outspoken behaviour. The actress is married to politician and activist Fahad Ahmad.

