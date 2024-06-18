Swara Bhasker slams food blogger's 'proud to be vegetarian' social media post

Actress Swara Bhasker, who is known for her roles in Nil Battey Sannata, the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Veere Di Wedding, and others, has criticised a food blogger for expressing pride in being a vegetarian.
Recently, the food blogger took to X and shared a picture of vegetable fried rice with a paneer dish, captioning it, “I’m proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty, and guilt.”
Swara responded by quote-tweeting the blogger, expressing her opinion, and stating that she doesn’t understand the “smug self-righteousness of vegetarians.”
The actress pointed out that no food is entirely cruelty-free, including dairy products.
Swara wrote: “Honestly... I don’t understand this smug self-righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk... forcibly impregnating cows, then separating them from their babies and stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid.”
Swara often finds herself embroiled in controversies due to her outspoken behaviour. The actress is married to politician and activist Fahad Ahmad.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme
The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...
Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals of Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US
Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...
Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah; several trains cancelled
The mishap-hit Kanchanjunga Express arrived at Sealdah stati...
Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure
Yet-to-peak paddy transplantation adds to crisis