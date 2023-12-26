Swati Sharma graces the television show Rang Punjab De

Recently, Swati Sharma graced the musical television show titled Rang Punjab De. She was successful in mesmerising the audiences with her beautiful rendition. She also recounted her life-altering encounter with the acclaimed music composer Tanishk Bagchi. It was in that moment that fate intertwined their paths, leading to the creation of the chartbuster Banno Tera Swagger.
Apart from Banno Tera Swagger, Swati has sung across different genres and languages. Tittar Bittar, Rail Gaddi and the soulful rendition of Tum Jo Gaye (female version) are among her most popular songs.
