Syed Raza Ahmed to play the lead in Zee TV's Meet

Zee TV’s fiction show Meet presents the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on. Recently, the show witnessed a 16-year-leap after its run of almost two years.

Ashi Singh, who has been a part of the show since its inception as Meet Hooda, is currently seen playing the role of her character’s daughter, Sumeet, who is a romantic but overconfident and unfocused girl. And now, paired opposite her is actor Syed Raza Ahmed as the new male lead. He is seen essaying the role of Shlok, who is a lower-middle-class man, who has traded his passion for music to make money.

Ashi says, “I am excited to play Sumeet. Even though Sumeet is the daughter of Meet Hooda, she is totally opposite and different from her mother. It is a brand-new character, and that is the interesting and motivating part for me.”

Syed said, “This is my first television show, and I am very excited to be a part of it. My character, Shlok, is a fun-loving and flamboyant boy, who belongs to a not-so-well-to-do family. I started shooting a couple of weeks ago, and I am already enjoying every bit of it. ”