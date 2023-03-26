Sylvester Stallone says 'about time to start paining again', compares it to screenplay writing

ANI
Washington, March 26
Sylvester Stallone wants to revive his knack for painting.
The 'First Blood' star, revealed on Instagram that he's ready to pick up the brush once more and that it's "about time to start painting again." "What is wonderful about painting, it's similar to writing a short screenplay, but instead of words, you use strokes and colours to tell your story," Stallone wrote in the caption.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Stallone shared his update with fans alongside a few of his works, all of which are relatively abstract, and a couple of which feature painted versions of himself and his characters, reported People, a US-based media company.
It's been some time since the 'Tulsa King' star updated followers on his additional artistic endeavors on Instagram. His most recent IG post including his art was shared back in November of 2021, when he uploaded an image of a rendition he made of the Rocky poster. At the time, he wrote, "the Rocky poster painting is just me having fun." On the actor's Sylvester Stallone Art page, he last regularly uploaded his paintings in 2021, occasionally posing with them and offering some behind-the-scenes insight.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended
Warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action preve...
Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change
Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insu...
Satyagraha for whom: against OBCs, against courts, against law or for Gandhis? BJP asks Congress
Says Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification culmination of lawful p...
Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...
Amritpal Singh backdated formation of ‘Warris Panj-Aab De’, sounding similar to Deep Sidhu’s outfit, to encash on his popularity: Documents
The Khalistan sympathiser had failed to take control of the ...