Sylvester Stallone to Daniel Craig, Hollywood celebs mourn demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Washington, September 9

Hollywood celebrities, mourned the demise of the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II on social media.

Actor Daniel Craig in his statement, wrote, "I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with The Royal Family, those she loved and all those who loved her. She leaves an incomparable legacy and will be profoundly missed,", fox news reported.

English singer Ozzy Osbourne took to his Instagram account and shared a post which he captioned, "I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart, I say it's devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II."

The 'Rocky' actor Sylvester Stallone shared a post and wrote, "May this GREAT QUEEN , Rest in Peace. The world will never see the likes of her again..."

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and wrote, "Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I'm deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time."

Queen Elizabeth II, died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement while referring to the Prince of Wales, Charles as the King.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said.

