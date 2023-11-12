SZA leads the race to 2024 Grammy, Taylor Swift creates history

IANS

The list of the 67th Grammy Awards nominees is out and rapper SZA taking the lead with over nine nods. This is followed by Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, and Serban Ghenea with seven, and Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and, Olivia Rodrigo with six. So, from the list of the leading singers it is evident that this time, the woman world is leading the race, with Batiste being the only male artiste to have over six nods.

Prior to the 2024 show, the Recording Academy winnowed the Big Four categories from 10 back down to eight nominees, and three new categories were added this year: Best Alternative Jazz Album, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best African Music Performance. As per the official website, “The Recording Academy has officially revealed nominations for the 2024 Grammys, which will take place on February 4.” Announcing the new categories, it added, “Three new Grammy categories will debut at the 2024 Grammys: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. For Taylor Swift, the 2024 Grammys can potentially make her the all-time leader for album of the year wins if Midnights should prevail in that category. She did already set a record this time though, with the newly announced nominations as Swift became the first person ever to be nominated for song of the year seven times.