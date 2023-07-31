Taali release date out

ANI

Actress Sushmita Sen is all set to showcase her new avatar, as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series Taali. The teaser was released on social media recently. Sushmita shared the teaser video along with the caption, “Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani. Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant’s fight for India’s third gender.”

Along with a motion poster, Sushmita was heard saying in the background, “Main taali bajati nahi bajwati hoon.” Talking about her look, Sushmita says, “A story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power — that’s Shreegauri Sawant for you. Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges to a close and witness a revolution.”

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender.

The landmark verdict was delivered in 2014. The upcoming series will shed light on the life of Shreegauri Sawant —her childhood, transition, and eventual contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India. Taali will stream on Jio Cinema on August 15. Apart from this project, Sushmita will also be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya Season 3.

#Social Media