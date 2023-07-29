'Taali' trailer: Sushmita Sen is in her element as she gives glimpse into transgender activist Gauri Sawant's story of struggle, resilience

Mumbai, July 29
Actor Sushmita Sen-fronted web series “Taali” will makes its debut on JioCinema on Independence Day, the streamer announced on Saturday.
Directed by National award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, the biographical drama series will chronicle transgender activist Gauri Sawant's story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power.
"Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani. Presenting the story of Shree Gauri Sawant's fight for India's third gender. #TaaliOnJioCinema streaming free 15 Aug.
@sushmitasen47 @shreegaurisawant," JioCinema posted on Instagram along with teaser of the series.
Sen, who made her digital debut with critically-acclaimed show “Aarya”, also shared the news as well as the teaser on her social media handles.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Written by Kshitij Patwardhan, “Taali” is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar. The duo have also produced the show with Afeefa Nadiadwala.
Besides "Taali", Sen will also be seen in the third season of "Aarya", which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.
