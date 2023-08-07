 'Taali' trailer: Sushmita Sen's daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, fight for India's transgender rights : The Tribune India

  'Taali' trailer: Sushmita Sen's daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, fight for India's transgender rights

'Taali' trailer: Sushmita Sen's daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, fight for India's transgender rights

'Taali' throws light on the trials and tribulations of Shreegauri Sawant's life

'Taali' trailer: Sushmita Sen's daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, fight for India's transgender rights


IANS

New Delhi, August 7

The trailer of upcoming series 'Taali' starring Sushmita Sen in the lead, showcases the revolutionary story of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, and her iconic fight for the recognition of the third gender in India.

The two minute 11 seconds trailer, which was unveiled on Monday, starts with Sushmita's voice saying "Namaste Mai Gauri. Ye Kahani mere jaise kayi logo ki hain, kyuki ye Gauri bhi kabhi Ganesh tha."

The video shows a glimpse of a school child, and his teacher asks him what will you become when you grow up, to which he replies, ‘mujhe maa banna hai'. The teacher says ‘mard kabhi maa nahi ban sakta'.

The little boy can be then seen wearing a saree and a red bindi on his forehead, and he performs some rituals with transgenders.

The transition happens, and Sushmita is seen in the place of that boy. She is filling an application form, where she is left confused whether to tick on the section of male or female. She is standing in between two lines - one for women, another for men. The scene gives a sense of confusion that transgenders go through when choosing (officially) what sex they belong to. There is also a glimpse of a surgery that Gauri undergoes.

Watch the trailer:

Later, we see Gauri fighting for the rights of transgenders. She is heard saying "Jis desh me kutton (dogs) ka bhi census hota hai, par transgenders ka nahi, ese desh me ap logo ke beech me jeena, that is scary". Gauri is sitting with a panel on stage, and the crowd is clapping for her.

We then see some transgenders performing some rituals on her. Gauri, in a deep thought is sitting with her bare upper half, and these transgenders are happily pouring water on her. She also has turmeric on her cheeks and hands.

The trailer shows Gauri talking to an advocate, and saying, "if you are not a male or female then you are not alive", to which he replies "this is the rule". She asks "what does it take to change the rule", he says 'petition'.

Gauri is then seen saying "we have put a petition in the Supreme Court for the transgender equality. Gali ki ladaai aakhir Dilli tak pahuch hi gayi".

A news reporter asks Gauri, "transgender ko legal right milna kitna jaroori hai?", to which she replies "Jitna ek bachche ko uski maa milna". She is wearing a red saree with a yellow blouse, a red bindi with a gajra.

The trailer ends with Gauri hugging little kids, and saying, "maa hona koi gender nahi, feeling hai".

Sushmita's impressive transformation as the transgender activist, in her role of a lifetime, has heightened the anticipation for the release of the show.

'Taali' throws light on the trials and tribulations of Shreegauri Sawant's life - her daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that, her fearless journey towards motherhood, and the audacious battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in India.

Talking about her powerful portrayal of Shreegauri Sawant, Sushmita said: "When I was first approached for 'Taali', in my mind it was an instant yes, however, I took six and a half months to come on-board officially. I knew I wanted to be absolutely prepared, well-read and researched to take up a critical and significant responsibility like this one."

"Shreegauri Sawant is an admirable human being, I connect with her on so many aspects, and I'm fortunate to have got the opportunity to live through her incredible life, through this series. The road ahead to inclusivity is a long one, and I'm certain Taali is a force that will help spearhead this shift in consciousness," she added.

Shreegauri Sawant shared: "I am overwhelmed and grateful to the entire team of Taali for treating my story with sensitivity. After interacting and looking at the effort Sushmita put to get my nuances right, I cannot think of anyone else doing justice to my character. She has portrayed my journey with so much authenticity."

"This is not just my journey, this is the journey and the ordeal of my people, and many people around me, who are fighting for basic rights in society. The show raises some hard-hitting questions which hopefully can change the attitude of the society towards transgenders. 'Gaali Se Taali' tak ka safar mere liye bohot hi emotional journey raha. I will feel fulfilled if my story becomes a trigger for positive change in people's outlook towards my community," added Shreegauri.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, it is written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

It will premiere on August 15 on JioCinema.

