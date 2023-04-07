Taapsee Pannu flaunts washboard abs in latest Instagram pictures, fans say 'wow'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 7

Taapsee Pannu is setting some major fitness goals with her new pictures on Instagram and going by the reactions, her fans are clearly inspired! Taapsee has shared two pictures of herself flaunting her washboard abs and in the caption she shares it's a result of months of grilling and hardwork.

Posing with her gym trainer Sujeet Kargutkar, Taapsee is showing off her six pack abs. Achieving this new level of fitness is surely a matter of happiness and it's not just Taapsee and her trainer but also her fans who are taking pride in her super fit avatar.

Dressed in black gym wear, the actress can be seen flexing her core muscles and her caption reflect the many temptations she has curbed to get here. She wrote, "Months of grilling and hard work only so i could have the biscuits and he could have his cup of tea. @sujeetkargutkar you finally have the picture and I'm off to have my chole bhature and croissants."

Here are the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

The picture has already garnered over 4 lakh likes and the comment section is flooded with praises from fans and her friends from the fraternity. From Huma Qureshi to Pratik Gandhi, Angad Bedi and Shreya Dhanwanthary - they've all appreciated her dedication.

On the work front, Taapsee, who was last seen in the ZEE5 movie Blurr alongside Gulshan Devaiah, has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Shah Rukh Khan which will release in December 2023. She also has 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' in the pipeline.

