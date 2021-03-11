Taapsee Pannu gets into heated argument with paparazzi: 'You talk to me respectfully and I'll do the same'; video inside

ANI

Mumbai, August 9

Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu got into a heated argument with Paparazzi during a promotional event for her upcoming film Dobaaraa in Mumbai.

The incident took place when the 'Naam Shabana' star was making her way through to a promotional event for her upcoming film Dobaaraa in Mumbai.

The 35-year-old actress arrived at the venue and rushed inside without giving the paparazzi a chance to photograph her for a few moments. She heard the cameraman complain angrily that they had been waiting for her for two hours in order to take her picture. Taapsee, however, explained to them that she is merely adhering to the schedule that has been given to her.

"Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon, aap mere pe kyu chilla rahe ho? (I am doing whatever I have been asked to do, why are you yelling at me)," Taapsee said before pointing out to a particular paparazzo in the crowd and added, "Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully."

Taapsee later added, "The camera is on me, so only my side can be seen. If it's on you for once then you would have realised how are you talking to me. Aap hi hamesha sahi hote ho, actor hi hamesha galat hota hai (You are always right, and actors are always at fault)", after the other cameramen tried to settle the situation.

'Dobaaraa' has opened at one of the most prestigious film festivals such as the London Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival 2022, and has been received well by the audience. Taapsee came in as a surprise element through a TV screen. The audiences are stunned and are waiting to see where Taapsee's time-travelling story leads to.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 19, 2022. It marks Anurag and Taapsee's third collaboration after the 2018 hit 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh' (2019), on which he served as producer.

Apart from that, Taapsee will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

