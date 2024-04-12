Taapsee Pannu makes first public appearance post wedding with Mathias Boe

ANI

Mumbai, April 12

After a long wait, actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday night finally made her first public appearance post her wedding with Badminton player Mathias Boe.

Taapsee was spotted at the wedding reception of producer Anand Pandit's daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Sahil. Before entering the venue, she posed for the paps.

Shutterbugs congratulated Taapsee, who could not resist blushing after receiving best wishes.

She looked gorgeous in a red saree, elevating her look with a bun.

Taapsee and Mathias' nuptials reportedly took place in March in Udaipur. The ceremony was attended only by close friends and family.

