Taapsee Pannu makes first public appearance post wedding with Mathias Boe

Mumbai, April 12
After a long wait, actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday night finally made her first public appearance post her wedding with Badminton player Mathias Boe.
Taapsee was spotted at the wedding reception of producer Anand Pandit's daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Sahil. Before entering the venue, she posed for the paps.
Shutterbugs congratulated Taapsee, who could not resist blushing after receiving best wishes.
She looked gorgeous in a red saree, elevating her look with a bun.
Taapsee and Mathias' nuptials reportedly took place in March in Udaipur. The ceremony was attended only by close friends and family.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata
Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...
Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi
Says no senior IAS officer being posted in Delhi, bureaucrat...
Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest
AAP has 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha while its one and only Lok...
DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal
His statement came hours after SAD leader Sikandar Singh Mal...
12 Indians arrested in UK visa raids on bedding, cake factories
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made cracking down on...