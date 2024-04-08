Taapsee Pannu shares childhood picture with sister Shagun to wish her on her birthday

ANI

Mumbai, April 8

Actor Taapsee Pannu’s latest Instagram post is all about sister love.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Taapsee dropped a childhood picture with her sister Shagun to wish her on her birthday.

The image shows baby Shagun sitting on Taapsee’s lap.

‘Puchi day ! Now n forever. #MyNumber1,’ she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has been in the news for her marriage to her longtime beau and badminton player Mathias Boe.

Although the actor is yet to officially confirm the nuptials that reportedly took place in March in Udaipur, the recently leaked wedding video online offers a tantalizing glimpse into the festivities.

In the viral footage, Taapsee, adorned in a striking vermilion ensemble, embellished with red chooda and traditional kaleere, can be seen making her bridal entrance on the song ‘Kothe Te Aa Mahiya’, alongside her sister Shagun Pannu and their entourage of close friends.

The ceremony, which exuded a joyous ambience, featured the couple exchanging garlands amidst cheers and music. The choice of Taapsee’s traditional vermilion bridal suit, while ditching the lehenga, has garnered praise from fans.

Earlier reports had also hinted at a grand celebration blending Sikh and Christian traditions.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in significant roles. The movie revolves around a group of friends reuniting after a long time, leading to comical mishaps.

‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’ is a sequel to ‘Haseen Dilruba’, which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. In the second part, Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant and Sunny Kaushal.

