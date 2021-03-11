Taapsee Pannu turns producer with road adventure film 'Dhak Dhak', check out first look

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 23

Taapsee Pannu calls it a ride of a lifetime. Her first production Dhak Dhak begins shoot and the actress shares the first look of her lead stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi. The ladies look absolutely strong, cool and fierce.



It’s a story of four women and their life-changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world. The 'Dhak Dhak' team made a special page on social to keep the audiences and fans part of their journey from the very beginning.



For Dhak Dhak, Viacom18 Studios has teamed up with Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films.

Co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari, the film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja and directed by Tarun Dudeja.

Taapsee Pannu says, “At Outsiders Films we aim to produce films that are meaningful and entertaining. We have attempted to give audiences a visual experience that they have rarely seen on screen. Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who realise that freedom has to be owned and never given. Viacom18 Studios has been a crucial part of my journey in the film industry- from Chashme Baddoor, Shabaash Mithu and now to Dhak Dhak. In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who has a great foresight towards differentiated cinema. I am sure that this ride will be an enriching one.”

The film is now under production and will hit cinema screens in 2023.