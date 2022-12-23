Taapsee Pannu wins the Black Lady at Filmfare third time in a row

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 23

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's performance in 'Looop Lapeta' has garnered love and appreciation from the audiences. Known for her strong choices and diverse roles, Taapsee has now win 'The Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) for Looop Lapeta.'

This is a hat-trick for Taapsee, as she has earlier won 'Best Actor' title at the Filmfare Awards for her movies 'Saand Ki Aankh' (2020), 'Thappad' (2021) and now 'Looop Lapeta' (2022).

Taapsee took to her social media and dedicated the award to the team behind Looop Lapeta.

She wrote, "Ok so this happened last night. #LooopLapeta was that film no one understood why i would want to do. Why would i want to touch a classic like Run Lola Run, why will i do another film where I’m running.”

She continued, “I went into narration with an intent to say No and came out after giving an instant YES! It was the confidence of the producers who were ready to put money on this risk, the writers who did such a brilliant job of adapting and making Lola our very own Savi, the director who is a crazy ball of talent ready to explode on screen and his team who just made sure my every stressful tiring day on set ended with a smile on my face! All the whys’ turned into why nots’. I don’t think I would’ve been half the Savi without this team. We actors do get a lot more credit than we deserve at times so this one is for the team #LooopLapeta.”

“The coolest film I’ve ever done with the coolest bunch of people on set who had the courage to take this challenge head on and pass with some brilliant colours (you have to see the film to ‘know what i mean’),” she concluded.

After a successful end to 2022, Taapsee is ready to welcome 2023 with films like Dunki, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan and other exciting projects.

