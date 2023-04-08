 Taapsee Pannu wishes birthday to her 'first and forever' sister Shagun with string of fun pictures : The Tribune India

Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun. Instagram



Mumbai, April 8

Actor Taapsee Pannu penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her younger sister Shagun Pannu.

Sharing a few pictures of her with Shagun against a scenic backdrop, Taapsee wrote, "To my first... forever.....to many more sunrise n sunsets together...Happy Birthday Puchi! My 8 and my favourite." 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be seen starring opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki'. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is set to release in theatres on December 22, 2023. 

The script has been written by Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. She also has 'Haseen Dillruba 2' in her kitty. The sequel will star Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal as well. Jayprasad Desai will helm the second part. Directed by Vini Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon 'Haseen Dillruba' premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

