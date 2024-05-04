Taapsee Pannu’s Amsterdam vacation with sisters is all about ‘canal, cycling and sibling’

Mumbai, May 4
Actress Taapsee Pannu, who was recently seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’, has shared pictures from her vacation in the Netherlands.
On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared three pictures in which she can be seen soaking in the colours of her vacation with her sibling Shagun Pannu and cousin Evania Pannu.
In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing next to cycles over a canal in Amsterdam. All three of them are dressed in woollens with Taapsee donning a black turtleneck t-shirt which she paired with a woollen coat, a pair of denims and leather boots.
The actress wrote in the caption, ‘My kind of Amsterdam. Canal, cycling and sibling.’
Taapsee is quite active on Instagram, of late. Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram to share pictures from her aerial yoga session. Aerial yoga blends traditional asanas and yoga philosophies with the art of aerial acrobatics, utilising fabrics or ropes suspended to assist practitioners in creating various shapes.
