Taapsee Pannu's heartfelt note for Mithali Raj

Taapsee Pannu will be essaying the role of Mithali Raj – captain of Indian women’s national cricket team in her biopic, titled Shabaash Mithu.

As Mithali has now announced retirement from international cricket, Taapsee took to her social media handle and penned a special note for the cricketer. Calling her a true legend, Taapsee praised the 23 years of Mithali’s glorious journey. Taapsee wrote, “There are cricketers who have made records. There are cricketers who have a tremendous fan following. There are cricketers who inspire you and make you believe that if they can so can you! And then there’s Mithali who did all of this in her classic graceful style and also changed the game of cricket where the presence of women is concerned.”

The actress further wrote, “Not just in our country but she will be remembered for her contribution to women’s cricket across the globe. I just got too fortunate as a fan, who got to live her glorious journey of 23 years for a bit on camera, which taught me so much about resilience and perseverance. She is truly a legend we can never thank enough.” Taapsee shared the post along with a lovely picture with Mithali Raj.