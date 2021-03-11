Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu gets a July release date

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 29

On Friday, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu announced the release date of her upcoming sports biopic Shabaash Mithu. She informed her fans that Indian cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic will hit the big screen on July 15.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven, the story tracks Mithali Raj’s journey from being an 8-year-old girl with a dream to becoming a cricketing legend.

Taapse, who essays the titular role in the film, took to her Instagram to share the poster of Shabaash Mithu and wrote, “There is nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream and a plan to realise it! This is a story of one such girl who chased her dream with a bat in this “Gentleman’s Game” #ShabaashMithuThe Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022.”

Mithali Dorai Raj is a celebrated skipper of the Indian women's cricket team who has a career spanning 23 years, 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs and has led India in 4 World Cups.

This extraordinary tale of an extraordinary woman is among the much-anticipated films of the year.

