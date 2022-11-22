Taapsee turns producer

Taapsee Pannu has turned producer with Blurr, a suspense thriller about twin sisters. The film, which has been adapted from director Guillem Morales’ Spanish movie Julia’s Eyes, will release on ZEE5 in December 2022. However, the date is yet to be decided.
The movie revolves around the lead character, played by Taapsee, who goes blind. This is the first double role for Taapsee. But not her first Spanish remake. Taapsee played the lead in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badlaa, a remake of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest, directed by Oriol Paulo. Interestingly, Oriol Paulo had written Julia’s Eyes. —TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna