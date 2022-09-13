'Taarak Mehta...' actor Shailesh Lodha replaced by Sachin Shroff

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 13

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched and longest-running shows on television.

Shailesh Lodha, who portrayed Taarak Mehta on the show has been replaced by Sachin Shroff.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, the TMKOC producer said that Shroff has already commenced shooting for the show. He said, “Yes, we have cast Sachin Shroff in our show. Sachin is coming in place of Shailesh Lodha in this show. Sachin has also started shooting. With Shailesh, we had tried a lot to find a middle ground but he left the show. Now, because of this, viewers can’t be kept waiting. I had to bring someone on the show for them. I wish to God that even Sachin receives the same love from the audience.”

Earlier, reports had suggested that Shailesh was not very happy with his contract and felt his dates were not used properly. Another reason was that he was not able to explore opportunities.