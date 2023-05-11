‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Jennifer Mistry accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment

Mumbai, May 11
Actress Jennifer Mistry, who is popularly known as Roshan Sodhi in the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has accused its producer of sexual harassment.
The actress has been a part of the show for 15 years and has now taken a decision to quit, according to media reports.
According to a media report, Jennifer has filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual misconduct at the workplace.
This is not the first time a complaint has been filed against Modi. Earlier, actor Shailesh Lodha, who essayed Mehta ji in the show, had filed a case against him for non-payment of dues.
According to the new report, it claims Jennifer stopped shooting for the show two months ago and had her last shoot on March 7.
Mistry had said to a media outlet that she left the sets as she was “subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj.” She also shared that the producers did not make arrangement for her but they do for all the male actors. She said that the place is ‘male chauvanistic’.
Jennifer also said that every person working on ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is “bonded labour”, according to a media report.
Apart from Jennifer and Shailesh, actors who have left the show include names such as Disha Vakani and Gurucharan.
