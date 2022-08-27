Tabu, Ajay Devgn complete their ninth film together

ANI
Mumbai, August 27
It's a wrap for Ajay Devgn and Tabu's 9th film 'Bholaa'. On Friday, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor dropped a picture with Ajay from the sets.
Taking to Instagram, the actor announced the wrap of her upcoming film.
Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Look!! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
In the picture, Tabu is seen in a white shirt and a jacket over it. She is playing the role of a fearless, bold, high-ranking police officer in the movie. Standing beside her is co-star Ajay in a black kurta and a red gamcha wrapped around his neck.
'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.
The movie, which was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, is the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.
Tabu and Ajay have shared the screen in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak' , 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again' and 'De De Pyaar De'.
Apart from Bholaa, the actors will also be seen in 'Drishyam 2'.
Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta.
