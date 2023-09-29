Tabu believes it is a challenging, yet beautiful experience to play a character with depth

IANS

Acclaimed actress Tabu said she has had the longest relationship with the film Khufiya, as she was the first one to be cast. The film features Tabu in the role of an independent and fierce RAW agent, for whom her work and country take precedence over everything else. Yet, Tabu’s character is also a loving mother and a committed partner, which adds depth and nuance to it.

Tabu said: “I’ve had a long relationship with this film, as I think I was one of the first ones to be cast. It is always a challenging, yet beautiful experience to play a character with such depth. I would describe Krishna Mehra as a complex and dedicated woman. For her, duty comes before anything else.” The spy thriller, Khufiya is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and stars Tabu, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal. The actress added: “Despite being so dedicated to her work, we see the vulnerable side of Krishna come to light when she is with her partner and in the interaction with her son. I think this goes to show how layered she is as a person.” Khufiya will stream on Netflix from October 5.