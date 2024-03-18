Tabu, Kareena, Kriti arrive in style at Crew trailer launch

ANI

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon attended the Crew trailer launch in Mumbai. The three divas upped the fashion game with their attire during the event.

Kareena looked stunning in a black bodycon dress as she spoke with the media. Kriti’s gorgeous-looking black outfit was surely mesmerising. She wore a black cropped blazer with a bralette top that goes well with a ruched skirt.

Tabu on the other hand wore dhoti pants with a matching top at the trailer launch. Tabu was asked at the event, ‘Be it Bhola or Drishyam, how do you choose a film? How much research do you do? Tabu responded in a hilarious way by saying, “Mujhe film mein dantne ke liye liya jaata hai..ya to mai daant rahi hoti hu ya mujhse gaaali dilvaate hain” (I am used to scolding in films. Either I am scolding or they make me abuse).

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon promoted their film by wearing stunning jackets Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon promote their film by sporting denim jackets with statements such as ‘Risk It, Fake It, and Steal It’, which mimic the identical phrases used by the creators in the posters of each separate actress from the film. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses.

