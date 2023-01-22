Tahira Kashyap marks her 40th birthday with a new film collaboration with Guneet Monga

Tahira Kashyap and Guneet Monga, who have earlier collaborated on a short film Pinni, which is a part of ‘Zindagi Inshorts’ on Netflix, have now announced their second film together.

Guneet Monga

The film shall be produced under Guneet’s banner Sikhya Entertainment. Marking her fabulous 40th birthday (January 21), Tahira made this announcement: “Guneet is an incredible collaborator, a maverick in making special stories seen. I have immense respect for her in the way she trusts a director’s vision and lets the story fly. I had the most beautiful experience while working on our short film. Our energies were so synced and I am elated that the vision we had is now becoming a reality, and we are coming together with a film that we both truly believe in.”

Guneet Monga added, “Tahira is a really good writer with a deep understanding of human relationships. She is able to convey these intimate connections through her nuanced writing. As a production house, we were drawn to Pinni (short film) because of the subtext alongside a truly empowering story. Her view of this world and her understanding cuts across classes. Tahira’s approach and sensitivity is what I truly find fascinating. We are looking forward to collaborating with Tahira as a writer and director on her next feature, and we hope this is the start of many more features together.”