 Tahira Kashyap pens adorable birthday wish for hubby Ayushmann Khurrana, says ‘there is no one like you’ : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
The ‘Dream Girl’ actor turned 39 on Thursday

The photo posted by Tahira on Instagram. Source: ANI photo



ANI

Mumbai, September 14

Tahira Kashyap on Thursday penned down an adorable birthday wish for her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared a string of cute pictures which she captioned, “Happy birthday soulmate @ayushmannk love you so much! You are the only one for whom I can dance till 4 in the morning and which we did! Even though my legs were wobbly beyond a point but Basanti didn’t stop!! You bring so much happiness to everyone around you. There is just no one like you!Haal-e-dil elaan karti hun i loveeee you! Yours truly lover girl.”

In the pictures, Ayushmann and Tahira could be seen hugging and smiling together. The couple looked beautiful as they donned ethnic outfit.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

The ‘Dream Girl’ actor commented, ‘Thank you for making this birthday so special, you khoobsoorat soul.”

Actor Divya Dutta commented, “Adorable.”

Another fan wrote, “BESTTTT. Happy Birthdayyy AK.”

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008 and have two kids together -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

#Instagram #Mumbai

