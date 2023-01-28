Taimur Ali Khan takes his turn to sit in father Saif Ali Khan's lap as the father-son duo enjoy airplane ride

Mumbai, January 28

In a new set of pictures that have emerged on the Internet, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen in the company of his father within the confines of an airplane.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram on Saturday to share the adorable pic of the father-son duo.

She wrote in the caption, "MY Turn. Says #timtim. To sit on Abba's lap".

In the pictures, Taimur could be seen sitting on the lap of his father in casual outfits.

Soon after Saba shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

One fan wrote, "Mashallah Gorgeous pic."

"God bless," another fan commented.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and in 2016, the two became parents to Taimur. Their younger son Jeh was born on February 21, 2021.

