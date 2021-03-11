Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan celebrating Rakhi with cousin Inaaya leaves Internet in awe

ANI
New Delhi, August 12
The pictures from Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's children Taimur and Jehangir's Raksha Bandhan celebration have left the Internet in awe.
Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan, who shares a baby daughter named Inaaya with her husband Kunal Khemu, took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures from the Pataudi 'Rakhi' celebrations. "Happy Rakshabandhan boys and girls #happyrakshabandhan #rakhi," she captioned the social media post.
The first two pictures were of Saif and Soha, who were sitting on the couch while posing for the camera.
In the third image, Inaaya was applying the traditional 'tika' on Jehangir's forehead with Taimur visible in the background.
The next image showed Taimur and Inaaya playing around with each other.
In the last picture, Inaaya was tying the rakhi on Taimur's hand.
The comments section of the social media post, featuring the Pataudi family's Raksha Bandhan celebrations, was filled with heart emojis.
Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021, they became parents to Jeh.
For the unversed, Saif will next be seen starring alongside Hrithik Roshan in 'Vikram Vedha' which is being helmed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the original film. Radhika Apte is also a part of the Hindi version.
