Taiwanese film Demon Hunters, featuring Arjun Bajwa, heads to Cannes

The Taiwanese film Demon Hunters, which stars Indian actor Arjan Bajwa, is heading to Cannes Film Festival.
The film is an action-comedy, and its first look will be unveiled at the French Riviera next month. The film is headlined by Arjan Bajwa and JC Lin. It has been directed by Mei-Juin Chen, who is known for her work on The Gangster’s Daughter. With a stellar international cast and crew, including Regina Lei and seasoned actor Jack Kao and Harry Chang, the film is set to captivate audiences worldwide.
Arjan Bajwa said, “Being a part of Demon Hunters has been an incredible experience. The opportunity to collaborate with such talented individuals from across the globe has been truly rewarding. I can’t wait for audiences to join us on this wild adventure.”
Demon Hunters is set to premiere globally in the later part of 2024.
