Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jordaaar’ body in these new photos

Chandigarh, March 10

Bollywood’s livewire actor Ranveer Singh has delighted his fans with his latest shots. The actor has shared photos showing off his ripped body on Intagram and his fans are swooned by his powerful look. All appreciative of his effort and determination, they have obviously filled the comment section. But not just the fans, Ranveer’s industry friends are also quite impressed. Kunal Kemmu who praised the actor, wrote, “Jordaaar”, along with lots of lit emojis. Dino Morea says, "Mast mast”, and Aditya Roy Kapur commented, "Mad," followed by a punch emoji. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar tells Ranveer to “Stop it!” as reads her comment.

Wearing a white vest, Ranveer, in the photos, sports long hair and his pumped-up body has raised the temperature. The actor captioned his post, "Rip it," and included a skull emoji to it.

Within its first few hours, Ranveer Singh's post accumulated over three lakh likes.

Check out Ranveer Singh's latest photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Last seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. There’s also Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Cirkus with Pooja Hegde.

