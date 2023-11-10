Talking of killer instict...

Warner Bros Discovery unveils the latest installment of Mission Big Cat, an enthralling anthology dedicated to the captivating world of majestic felines.
In this edition, director Anurag Kashyap narrates the Hindi version, while director Gautham Vasudev Menon takes the reins for the Tamil rendition of Creative Killers. The show offers an intimate exploration of two of Africa’s most iconic predators, delving into their lethal strategies in the northern Botswana region of Savuti.
Anurag, reflecting on his role in voicing Creative Killers within the latest edition of Mission Big Cat anthology, expressed, “Collaborating with Warner Bros Discovery for Mission Big Cat is a matter of immense pride for me. Tigers play a pivotal role in maintaining the balance of our ecosystem and their wellbeing should be the utmost priority of us as a society. I feel honoured to give my contribution towards this initiative of spreading awareness of the wild cats of the planet.”
Set against the backdrop of the prime territory in northern Botswana, Creative Killers focuses on Africa’s apex predators, renowned for their impeccable hunting instincts. Gautham said, “Collaborating with Warner Bros Discovery for Creative Killers has been an extraordinary experience. It’s not just about the incredible tigers and their hunting prowess; it’s about introducing this captivating world to the Tamil-speaking audience. I am confident that they will gain profound insights into the wonders of nature through this show.”
This extraordinary journey into the world of big cats premieres on November 10 on Animal Planet. Viewers can catch the Mission Big Cat anthology from Monday to Friday at 8 pm.
