Tamannaah Bhatia confirms relationship with Vijay Varma, says ‘he's my happy place’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 15

After months of dating rumours, Tamannaah Bhatia finally confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the actress revealed that Vijay is her ‘happy place’ and she cares about him.

When she was asked if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed her love and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she also added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Talking about dating a co-star on the set, Tamannaah said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone, it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

The speculations about Tamannaah and Vijay’s relation started when a video of the couple hugging and kissing each other during the New Year’s Eve party went viral on the internet. The couple is often spotted together on date nights in Mumbai. Now their relation is officially confirmed.

Tamannah and Vijay will be seen together on screen in ‘Lust Stories 2’ which compiles four fresh stories, directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma.

