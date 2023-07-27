 Tamannaah Bhatia is overjoyed as 'Kaavaalaa' from 'Jailer' trends : The Tribune India

  • Tamannaah Bhatia is overjoyed as 'Kaavaalaa' from 'Jailer' trends

Tamannaah Bhatia is overjoyed as 'Kaavaalaa' from 'Jailer' trends

Tamannaah Bhatia has signed Nikkhil Advani's directorial 'Vedaa'

Tamannaah Bhatia is overjoyed as 'Kaavaalaa' from 'Jailer' trends

Tamannaah Bhatia. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 27

Tamannaah Bhatia left everyone grooving after the Tamil version of 'Kaavaalaa' track from 'Jailer' was released but now the makers have launched the Hindi version titled 'Tu Aa Dilbara'.

Speaking to ANI, Tamannaah expressed her gratitude for the love 'Kaavaalaa' song has received from audience. She said, "People have given so much love. The song is trending so much that normally we promote films but now this song has promoted us so much that we literally have to come out and talk about the love that people have given us and made it trend. Jailer is a film which has been dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu."

For the song launch, Tamannaah wore a white corset top that she paired with a pair of printed grey pants.

For glam, she opted for dewy makeup look.

Makers treated fans with the exciting news about the song on their official Twitter handle.

Sharing the poster featuring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, they wrote, "It's time to get into the #TuAaDilbara fever! Hindi version of #Kaavaalaa is out now!"

Sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, the lyrics are penned by Arunraja Kamaraj. The dance moves of Tamannaah and Rajinikanth and beats of the first song from 'Jailer' made it viral and trending.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Rajinikanth plays the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian. The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that include Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

Apart from this, Tamannaah has come on board for Nikkhil Advani's next directorial venture 'Vedaa'.The film already stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh. 

